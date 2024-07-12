Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,690.00

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,690 ($21.65) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.39), with a volume of 44601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,645 ($21.07).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CER shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($21.65) target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.46) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,479.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,576.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

