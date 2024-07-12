CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$197,140.84 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.60 and a 1-year high of C$7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.65%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.