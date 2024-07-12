CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

NYSE CF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.64. 1,409,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

