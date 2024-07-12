CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

