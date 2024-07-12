CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,935 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 56,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,588. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

