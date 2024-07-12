CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 2.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 378,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

