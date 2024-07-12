CFO4Life Group LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 1,591,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,133. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

