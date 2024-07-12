CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,393.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AbbVie by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $171.06. 1,854,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $302.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

