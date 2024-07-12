CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.9 %

IR traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,717. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.