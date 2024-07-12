CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $793,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,427. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $173.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

