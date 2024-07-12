CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,509,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136,031. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

