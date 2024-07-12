CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

