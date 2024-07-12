Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Chanson International Stock Performance
Chanson International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,436. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
About Chanson International
