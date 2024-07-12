Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.47. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKEL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

