Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $155.25. 8,322,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.