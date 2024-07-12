Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

