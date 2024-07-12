China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,291,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the June 15th total of 802,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

