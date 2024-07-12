China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,291,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the June 15th total of 802,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
