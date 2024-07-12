China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CSUAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. 5,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

