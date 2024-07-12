China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

CSUAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. 5,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

About China Shenhua Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.