Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.05. 300,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,413. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

