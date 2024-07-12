Cibc World Mkts Downgrades Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Hold

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Centerra Gold by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

