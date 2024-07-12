Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.28. 4,444,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,474,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

