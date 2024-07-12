Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Buys $1,649,482.08 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 135,128 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68.

Citi Trends Price Performance

CTRN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 227,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $160.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

