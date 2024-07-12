Citigroup Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

APTV traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,236. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

