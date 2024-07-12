Citigroup Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $94.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DD traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,276. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

