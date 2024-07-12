Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CZWI opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

