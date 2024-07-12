Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
CZWI opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.