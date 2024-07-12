Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 4.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 143,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,663,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $578.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $52,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

