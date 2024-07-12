Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Up 30.9%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Clean TeQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Clean TeQ
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
