CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 6.8% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 19,054,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 32,622,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $419,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

