ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 93.3% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

CTR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

