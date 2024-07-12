Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Clough Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 11.63% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clough Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

