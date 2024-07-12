CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 70.7% in June

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNBX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

