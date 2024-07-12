CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 70.7% in June

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CNBX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
