CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

