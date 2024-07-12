Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 314,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

COEP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 43,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.90.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Featured Stories

