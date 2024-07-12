Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 314,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
COEP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 43,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.90.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
