Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. 6,224,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,632. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

