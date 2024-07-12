Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 64,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,734,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,423,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,775. The stock has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

