Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $112.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of CL stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 817,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

