Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Insider Purchases C$325,000.00 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00.

TSE CNL traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$3.50. 1,344,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,706. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

