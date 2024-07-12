CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also

