Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.60

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.60 and traded as high as $43.16. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 60,888 shares trading hands.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

