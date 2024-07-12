Comparing Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -97.75% -21.22% -17.32% Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 4 4 0 2.50 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $7.41, suggesting a potential upside of 62.24%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 10.53 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -8.96 Pixelworks $59.68 million 0.99 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.62

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.