CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $604.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

