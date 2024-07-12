Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Concentrix comprises approximately 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Concentrix by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Concentrix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

CNXC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.64. 129,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

