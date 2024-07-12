Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $204.46. 3,242,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

