Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $204.46. 3,242,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.
Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.