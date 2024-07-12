Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,288 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.5% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

DHI stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.88. 1,924,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

