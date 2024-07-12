Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.7% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,865,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,097,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.76. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

