Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 5%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 12,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 23,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

