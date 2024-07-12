ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 591,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

