ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

COP traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,846. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.