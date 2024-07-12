Contrasting SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66% Semtech -129.52% -154.99% -1.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.17 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -10.23 Semtech $838.32 million 2.85 -$1.09 billion ($16.91) -2.18

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SkyWater Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semtech. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Semtech 0 1 11 0 2.92

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.68%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $48.90, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Semtech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. Further, it offers portfolio of IoT solutions, such as modules, gateways, routers, and connected services; and portfolio of connected services, including wireless connectivity and cloud-based services for industrial, medical and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

