Contrasting Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,323.83% 22.34% 20.94% Vivos N/A N/A -201.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westaim and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Vivos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 43.22 $183.98 million $0.81 3.59 Vivos $20,000.00 3,862.90 -$2.89 million ($0.01) -18.50

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats Vivos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

